HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Legendary elephant Guruvayur Kesavan remembered 

Guruvayur Ekadasi to be celebrated on Thursday; mass rendition of Tyagaraja’s Pancharatna compositions held

November 22, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau
An elephant garlanding the statue of Guruvayur Kesavan, the legendary elephant of Guruvayur Devaswom, on its death anniversary on Wednesday.

An elephant garlanding the statue of Guruvayur Kesavan, the legendary elephant of Guruvayur Devaswom, on its death anniversary on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Elephants of Guruvayur Devaswom paid tributes to legendary elephant Guruvayur Kesavan on its death anniversary on Wednesday.

The elephants garlanded the statue of Kesavan on the Sreevalsam guest house premises.

A procession of elephants started from the Thiruvenkitachalapathy temple to the guest house around 7 a.m. Elephant Indrasen carried the photo of Kesavan. Elephant Balram carried a photo of Lord Guruvayurappan. The elephant procession was taken out through the new overbridge. Devaswom chairman V.K. Vijayan paid floral tributes to Kesavan.

Guruvayur Kesavan figures prominently in the Guruvayur’s bhakthi lore. The Devaswom conferred the Gajarajan title on Kesavan in 1973. It died in 1976 on an Ekadasi day.

Meanwhile, a mass rendition of Tyagaraja’s Pancharatna compositions was held at the Melpathur auditorium on Wednesday in connection with Guruvayur Ekadasi, which will be celebrated on Thursday. Special pujas and Prasada Oottu will be held at the temple on the day.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.