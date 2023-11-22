Legendary elephant Guruvayur Kesavan remembered 

November 22, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Thrissur

Elephants of Guruvayur Devaswom paid tributes to legendary elephant Guruvayur Kesavan on its death anniversary on Wednesday.

The elephants garlanded the statue of Kesavan on the Sreevalsam guest house premises.

A procession of elephants started from the Thiruvenkitachalapathy temple to the guest house around 7 a.m. Elephant Indrasen carried the photo of Kesavan. Elephant Balram carried a photo of Lord Guruvayurappan. The elephant procession was taken out through the new overbridge. Devaswom chairman V.K. Vijayan paid floral tributes to Kesavan.

Guruvayur Kesavan figures prominently in the Guruvayur’s bhakthi lore. The Devaswom conferred the Gajarajan title on Kesavan in 1973. It died in 1976 on an Ekadasi day.

Meanwhile, a mass rendition of Tyagaraja’s Pancharatna compositions was held at the Melpathur auditorium on Wednesday in connection with Guruvayur Ekadasi, which will be celebrated on Thursday. Special pujas and Prasada Oottu will be held at the temple on the day.