Legendary composer Baburaj’s family moves court against makers of Neelavelicham

March 31, 2023 06:12 pm | Updated 06:13 pm IST - Kozhikode

The family of legendary Malayalam music director M.S. Baburaj has moved court against the makers of the upcoming movie Neelavelicham directed by Aashiq Abu for alleged violation of copyrights over the songs composed by Baburaj in the 1960s.

Neelavelicham is a remake of the 1964 movie Bhargavinilayam directed by A. Vincent based on the short story Neelavelicham by renowned writer Vaikom Muhammad Basheer. The family has also formally submitted a complaint to Culture Minister Saji Cherian in this regard.

The soundtrack of Bhargavinilayam consists of the songs Anuraga Madhuchashakam..., Ekanthathayude Aparatheeram... and Thamasamenthe Varuvan... that are considered some of the best in Baburaj’s career and have been quite popular.

Baburaj’s children, represented by his eldest son M.S. Jabbar, have approached the court alleging that the makers of Neelavelicham have used remixed versions of the songs composed by Baburaj in the movie without the consent of the family. He also alleged that the remixed versions lacked the original character.

In a legal notice served through advocate N.V.P. Rafeeque on OPM Cinemas, director Aashiq Abu and music director Bijibal, who has remixed the songs, said the family has demanded them to stop all further distribution and performance of the remixed songs by Baburaj and stop using them for the promotion of the movie through social media or television. They have also been asked to seek the permission of Baburaj’s family prior to use of songs composed by him in future. They do not have the right to use Baburaj’s photo either.

“We fear that the future generation will consider the remixed versions as original music and that our father will lose credit for what he painstakingly created years ago,” M.S. Jabbar told The Hindu.

Neelavelicham, starring Rima Kallingal, Roshan Mathew and Shine Tom Chacko, is slated to hit the screens on April 20.