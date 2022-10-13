Legal woes mount for Congress legislator Eldhose Kunnappilli as police indict him for repeated rape on a false promise of marriage

The police indict him for repeatedly raping a woman on a false promise of marriage

Thiruvananthapuram
October 13, 2022

Legal woes mounted for Congress legislator Eldose P. Kunnappillil on Thursday, with the police indicting him for repeatedly raping a woman on a false promise of marriage under section 376 (2) (n) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The provision entails a punishment of a minimum of ten years of rigorous imprisonment, which may be extended to incarceration for life and a sizeable fine.

The police said the Perumbavoor MLA remained incommunicado. They have reportedly widened their dragnet to arrest him. Officers are also poised to inform the Speaker about Mr. Kunnappillil’s arraignment.

The district court is scheduled to hear the legislator’s anticipatory bail plea on Saturday.

In a Facebook post, Mr. Kunnappillil claimed innocence, saying he was the victim of a crime. Criminality transcends the gender divide, he said.

The Congress MLA also seemed to take a potshot at critics in his party. He said he was obliged equally to his supporters and those who “withdrew” their endorsement.

The police said the petitioner claimed to be the MLA’s long-time acquaintance. However, their relationship reportedly turned sour recently. The woman alleged that the MLA had assaulted her mid-September, forcing her to contemplate suicide.

She also accused Mr. Kunnappillil of employing a police officer, accomplices, intimidatory tactics, and bribe offers to browbeat her into retracting her complaint.

The government has transferred the SHO, Kovalam, G. Priju, who was allegedly persuading the complainant to withdraw her complaint.

CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said the Congress party was morally and ethically bound to act against Mr. Kunnappillil.

Congress appeared worried as the latest scandal could cast a shadow over its bid to take the government to task on a slew of issues, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his Cabinet colleagues’ “Europe tour” with their families.

