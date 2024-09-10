Legal tangle likely over Chancellor’s order in Calicut varsity

A pro-Left Syndicate member in the University of Calicut has approached the Kerala High Court against Governor and Chancellor Arif Mohammed Khan’s direction to reinstate an instrumentation engineer who was demoted after an internal inquiry by the Syndicate. P. Raveendran, Vice-Chancellor, however, is reportedly planning to implement the Chancellor’s order.

The writ petition in the High Court was filed by M.B. Faisal, who sought a stay on Mr. Khan’s order and a direction to Mr. Raveendran not to implement it. The case pertains to the official action against T. Mohammed Sajid, the instrumentation engineer, whose actions, according to an inquiry by the Syndicate, led to the university incurring financial losses after the installation of a local area network system in the institution. The Syndicate later proposed to demote Mr. Sajid and recover around ₹27 lakh from him. However, Mr. Sajid managed to get a favourable order from the Chancellor, who directed to reinstate him in his previous post with all the benefits.

Though the Syndicate later resolved to legally challenge the order, Mr. Raveendran, who took over as Vice-Chancellor in July, decided to seek fresh legal opinion on the issue. Retired Chief Justice of the Sikkim High Court, Pius C. Kuriakose, gave the opinion that the Chancellor being the head and the statutory appeal authority of the university, the Syndicate had no such power to challenge his order. He also pointed out that such action by the Syndicate would create an “anomalous” or “ridiculous” situation.

According to sources, when the legal opinion was presented during the Syndicate meeting held on August 31, pro-Left members objected to the Vice-Chancellor seeking legal opinion from someone other than the standing counsel. They also said that the Vice-Chancellor did not have the authority to review the previous decision of the Syndicate to legally challenge the Chancellor’s order. Mr. Raveendran, however, pointed out that his actions were based on the Calicut University Act and its statutes and said there was a need to avoid a legal dispute by challenging the statutory order of the Chancellor.

After much deliberations, the meeting resolved to reject Mr. Kuriakose’s legal opinion and decided to go ahead with its previous decision. However, Mr. Raveendran noted that this was against the provisions of the Calicut University Act and its statutes as the Syndicate had no power to challenge the order of the Chancellor. The only option before the Vice-Chancellor was to implement the order of the Chancellor, he added. Some of the non-Left members, meanwhile, said the Chancellor’s order should be implemented.