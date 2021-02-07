Legal steps to curb pollution of lake

Action advised against 200 families for diverting septage waste into Ashtamudi

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has initiated legal procedures to curb the pollution of Ashtamudi Lake by seeking reports from various bodies on their intervention.

DSLA secretary Subitha Chirakkal had summoned around 15 representatives from Kollam Corporation, district panchayat, Environment Department, State Wetland Authority, Public Works Department, and Suchitwa Mission to discuss the matter.

The action was initiated following a case filed by lawyers Boris Paul and V.I. Rahul from Kollam.

Corporation officials have been instructed to initiate action against 200 families who were issued notice for diverting septage waste into the waterbody. District panchayat representatives have informed that instead of the ₹2.25-crore waste treatment plant, a more elaborate project will come up at Kollam District Hospital. The DSLA will be monitoring the progress of the project.

‘Submit in 2 weeks’

The State Wetland Authority, in association with other departments, will initiate measures to remove waste deposits and debris from the lake and submit a report within two weeks. Kollam Corporation will also submit a report on the implementation of its various projects to the tune of ₹42 crore. The civic body will also submit a report on the number of outlets that were closed for dumping waste in the waterbody. The Suchitwa Mission has been instructed to install CCTV cameras to prevent waste dumping. DSLA will consider the case after two weeks to review the progress.