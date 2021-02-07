Legal steps to curb pollution of lake

District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) has initiated legal procedures to curb the pollution of Ashtamudi Lake by seeking reports from various bodies on their intervention.
DSLA secretary Subitha Chirakkal had summoned around 15 representatives from Kollam Corporation, district panchayat, Environment Department, State Wetland Authority, Public Works Department, and Suchitwa Mission to discuss the matter.
The action was initiated following a case filed by lawyers Boris Paul and V.I. Rahul from Kollam.
Corporation officials have been instructed to initiate action against 200 families who were issued notice for diverting septage waste into the waterbody. District panchayat representatives have informed that instead of the ₹2.25-crore waste treatment plant, a more elaborate project will come up at Kollam District Hospital. The DSLA will be monitoring the progress of the project.
‘Submit in 2 weeks’
The State Wetland Authority, in association with other departments, will initiate measures to remove waste deposits and debris from the lake and submit a report within two weeks. Kollam Corporation will also submit a report on the implementation of its various projects to the tune of ₹42 crore. The civic body will also submit a report on the number of outlets that were closed for dumping waste in the waterbody. The Suchitwa Mission has been instructed to install CCTV cameras to prevent waste dumping. DSLA will consider the case after two weeks to review the progress.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath