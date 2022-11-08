Legal Services Day observance on Wednesday

ADVERTISEMENT

Legal Services Day will be observed on Wednesday under the aegis of the Kerala State Legal Services Authority.

Chief Justice S. Manikumar will inaugurate the programme at the Kerala High Court auditorium at 4.30 p.m. K. Vinod Chandran, High Court judge and executive chairman of the authority, will preside. A. Muhamed Mustaque, judge and chairman of the High Court Legal Services Committee, will deliver the keynote address.

K.T. Nizar Ahamed, member secretary of the authority, Advocate General K. Gopalakrishna Kurup, Rajesh Vijayan, president of Kerala High Court Advocates’ Association, and Johny Sebastian, district judge and director of Kerala State Mediation and Conciliation Centre, will attend.