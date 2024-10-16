GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Legal sanctity for ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in mosques: Muslim Jamaat warns of serious consequences

Published - October 16, 2024 08:23 pm IST - MALAPPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala Muslim Jamaat has described the Karnataka High Court judgment giving legal sanctity to raising of Jai Shri Ram slogans in mosques as unfortunate and leading to grave consequences.

The Muslim Jamaat State cabinet held here on October 16 (Wednesday) said that the court verdict would be misused by those wishing to destroy the existing communal harmony in the country.

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday dismissed criminal proceedings against two persons from Dakshina Kannada district who were accused of shouting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans inside a mosque. The court found no substantial evidence to support the charges of criminal trespass and other offences. The judge stated that such actions did not qualify as outraging religious sentiments if they did not disrupt public order.

The Muslim Jamaat warned that such judgments would encourage communal forces to challenge and destroy the sanctity of places of worship. “It will ultimately endanger the country’s secular ethos,” said Muslim Jamat general secretary Syed Ibrahim Khaleel Bukhari, who presided over the cabinet.

He reminded that India had a legacy of respecting each other’s places of worship, and not destroying or desecrating them. Allowing other religions to do whatever they wanted in the temple of another religion would lead to chaos, he warned. “It will lead to furthering the distance between religious communities,” he said.

The Muslim Jamaat demanded that the Karnataka government go in appeal against the High Court single bench verdict.

Scholars K.K. Ahammed Kutty Musliar, Perodu Abdurahman Saqafi, Marayamangalam Abdurahman Faizy, Wandoor Abdurahman Faizy, N. Ali Abdullah, A. Saifuddin Haji, Sulaiman Saqafi Maliyekkal, and Mustafa Kodur spoke.

