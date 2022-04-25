Legal Metrology inspections to be intensified

Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs, and Legal Metrology G.R. Anil has said the Legal Metrology department will intensify its crackdown on errant shops that violated norms in weighing and billing products.

The department has served notices to over 3,000 shops for various violations in inspections conducted in 33,246 shops until April 23 in the State since March 15. While inspections were conducted twice in erring establishments, those that failed to rectify the violations were slapped fines, he added.

He was speaking while inaugurating a State-level adalat organised to settle outstanding dues for verifying and certifying weighing instruments at the Legal Metrology Bhavan here on Monday.

Mr. Anil said adalats would be held in all districts to enable traders to pay the discounted dues that they were unable to pay during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

V.K. Prasanth, MLA, presided over the function. Thiruvananthapuram Deputy Mayor P.K. Raju, Controller of Legal Metrology K.T. Varghese Panickar and Consumer Affairs Department additional secretary Abdul Majeed Kakkatil also participated.