Legal help for women now a call away

Legal help for women is now just a phone call away. Women paralegal volunteers of the Thiruvananthapuram district legal services authority (DLSA) are set to provide legal help to women at their doorstep.

Legal service society secretary and sub-judge K. Vidyadharan said the legal aid would be provided to women who could not come to the DLSA office and file complaints for legal help owing to various reasons.

The DLSA arranges lawyers for women to file cases in courts and tribunals, whatever sections the women hail from and irrespective of their income. However, in case they are not able to visit the DLSA office and file applications for help, they will get legal help by simply making a phone call.

Women paralegal volunteers appointed in panchayats and other institutions will provide the legal help.

An awareness class for the volunteers on how to provide legal help to women was held in connection with International Women’s Day on Tuesday. Sub-judge K. Vidyadharan inaugurated the class.