Legal counsellor who complained against POCSO prosecutor suspended

The legal counsellor of a minor rape victim, who had complained against the Public Prosecutor at the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act court here for allegedly threatening the girl and trying to help the accused, has been suspended from her position.

The State Women and Child Development Department director, in an unsigned letter sent to the district coordinator of the Mahila Samakhya Society, Palakkad, has barred legal counsellor Saheera Noufal from visiting the Women and Children Home here and making any intervention in the matters of POCSO victims.

The letter dated November 30, 2022, has cited a message from Additional Sessions Judge, Palakkad, as the reason for the legal counsellor’s suspension. The judge, in the letter dated November 22, 2022, has reportedly expressed concern that Ms. Saheera’s intervention was detrimental to the victim.

Ms. Saheera had complained to higher authorities, including the district judge, against the Public Prosecutor P. Subramanian at the POCSO court alleging that he had attempted to coerce the victim into testifying in such a way as to weaken the case. The victim had broken down at the court and demanded for the replacement of the prosecutor.

The victim is learnt to have been undergoing many ordeals since she was raped first in 2018. After the first POCSO case in 2018, two more cases were filed in 2019, and 14 other cases were filed a couple of months ago.

Although Mr. Subramanian had told the court that he did not want to continue in the girl’s case as the ‘accused were known to him,’ he has not yet been replaced.

“Instead, the legal counsellor who objected to the prosecutor’s attempts to destabilize the case has been suspended. This is strange and ridiculous. This child victim of multiple rape cases is in such a vulnerable position. What value do those in power give to ensure justice to this poor child?” asked social activist P.E. Usha.

Several social activists who keep a tab on the POCSO cases, including Ms. Usha, continued to question as to why the prosecutor had dropped the third witness (hostel warden) from the list of witnesses even when he told the court that he did not want to continue as prosecutor.

Sources pointed out that Ms. Saheera’s suspension was in retribution for her role in the expulsion of former Child Welfare Committee (CWC) chairman N. Rajesh in 2019. While being chairman of the CWC, Mr. Rajesh had appeared in court for an accused and had pressured the Women and Children Home officials to send the victim back to their house.

Ms. Saheera had exposed this and complained to the authorities against him. He was expelled from the post after an inquiry.