A district level consultation and legal clinic for deserted wives in the district, organised jointly by the District Legal Services Authority and Joint Voluntary Action for Legal Alternatives, will be held at the Town Hall here on Saturday.
Kerala High Court Judge A.K.Jayasankaran Nambiar will inaugurate the programme at 9.30 a.m. on the day. District Judge K. T. Nisar Ahmmed will preside over the function, organisers said in a release here.
