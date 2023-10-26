HamberMenu
Legal awareness is necessary for women: Kerala Women’s Commission member

Indira Raveendran says women should be able to resist gender violence in workplace and should be aware of gender justice and gender equality

October 26, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

Women should have legal awareness for effectively resisting atrocities against them, Kerala Women’s Commission member Indira Raveendran has said.

She was addressing a district seminar organised by the commission in association with the Guruvayur Municipality on the topics ‘Atrocities and women’s safety’ and ‘Cyberspace and family’.

The commission had been conducting legal awareness programmes and training for Jagratha Samitis in all districts, she said. “Women should be able to resist gender violence in their workplace. They should be aware of gender justice and gender equality. Women should also know about the rights ensured by the Constitution for them,” she said.

Guruvayur municipal vice-chairperson Aneeshma Shanoj presided over the seminar held at the Guruvayur tourist facilitation centre. Sheeja Prashant, Chavakkad municipal chairperson, was the chief guest.

Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) Assistant Director K.P.N. Amrita spoke on ‘Violence and women’s safety’. Social Justice department counsellor Mala Ramanan spoke on ‘Cyberspace and family’.

Municipal councillors, ASHA workers, Kudumbashree workers, Anganawadi workers, Green Army members, and others took part.

