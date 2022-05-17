Legal action against K. Sudhakaran for remarks against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan: LDF convener

He asked Congress leadership to act against Sudhakaran

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convener E.P. Jayarajan on Tuesday accused the State Congress president K. Sudhakaran of abusing Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan fearing defeat in the Thrikkakara byelection.

He said Mr. Sudhakaran would be moved against legally for making “defamatory remarks” and asked the Congress leadership to act against the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president.

It was only natural that the Chief Minister stayed in Thrikkakara to campaign for the Left candidate in the bypoll, said Mr. Jayarajan, while condemning Mr. Sudhakaran for his remarks. The Congress had, in the past, suspended Mani Shankar Aiyar for making disparaging remarks against the Prime Minister during electioneering, Mr. Jayarajan said, asking the Congress leadership to rein in Mr. Sudhakaran.

He said the Congress camp was panic-stricken and that was why the party was begging for votes from the Aam Admi Party, to which it lost in Delhi and Punjab, and Twenty20, which it had denigrated until recently.