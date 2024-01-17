Legacy waste dump sites in 20 towns to be retrieved

January 17, 2024 06:48 pm | Updated 06:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Legacy waste dump sites in 20 towns in Kerala will be retrieved as part of the Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam campaign being implemented by the Local Self Government Department (LSGD). The total outlay of the biomining and bioremediation project in the first phase is ₹100 crore with funding through the World Bank-aided Kerala Solid Waste Management Project, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

The towns selected for implementation of the dumpsite remediation project in the first phase are Kottarakkara, Kayamkulam, Koothattukulam, Kothamangalam, Muvattupuzha, North Paravur, Kalamassery, Vatakara, Kalpetta, Iritty, Koothuparamba and Kasaragod. The second phase will see the project executed in Mavelikara, Kottayam, Chalakkudy, Kunnamkulam, Vadakkanchery, Palakkad, Malappuram and Manjeri.

As many as 60 acres of land is expected to be retrieved in the two phases of the project, which could be used for economically and environmentally viable purposes like creating most modern Material Collection Facilities (MCFs), Resource Recovery Facilities (RRFs) or bio-parks. Together, the dump sites in these 20 towns have an approximate pile-up of 4.30 Lakh metric tons of garbage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The garbage heaps would be bio-mined scientifically by using machines and then separated into organic and inorganic material on the spot. The organic material will be turned into manure and the inorganic material handed over to the agencies concerned for recycling and other processes.

Minister for Local Self Governments M.B.Rajesh said that it is a transformational project that will turn the entire urban landscape far more clean, healthy, hospitable and economically sustainable. The process will follow all Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) guidelines for bio-mining and also strictly adhere to World Bank Environment and Social safeguards, thus ensuring that the local community is not inconvenienced in any manner, he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.