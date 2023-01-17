Left unions burn KSEB order on prepaid smart meters

January 17, 2023 12:14 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Left employees’ unions on Monday burned copies of the order issued by the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) for introducing prepaid smart meters in protest against the TOTEX mode selected for the roll-out.

The January 10 order was burnt outside the KSEB headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, and 775 section offices, 71 division offices and 25 circle offices across the State as part of the protest organised by the Electricity Employees’ Federation of India (EEFI).

Smart prepaid meters are being installed as part of the centrally-assisted Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS). A total of 37 lakh meters will be installed in the first phase. However, the unions allege that the TOTEX model (Capital Expenditure + Operational Expenditure) selected for the implementation will lead to outsourcing of the revenue side to private players.

EEFI - comprising of the KSEB Workers’ Association, KSEB Officers’ Association and the KSEB Contract Workers’ Association - has demanded the power utility to abandon the TOTEX model in favour of a more sustainable and consumer-friendly model. According to EEFI, KSEB should implement the project directly with the help of public sector institutions.

The organisations also declared their resolve to carry on the fight for protecting Left alternatives in the power sector.