Left outfits lash out at govt for denying DA to teachers

February 13, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Left-leaning teachers’ organisations have strongly criticised the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government for continuing to stall the disbursal of dearness allowances (DA) for college and university teachers.

In a joint statement on Tuesday, the All Kerala Private College Teachers’ Association, Association of Kerala Government College Teachers, and Federation of University Teachers’ Associations demanded an end to the alleged discrimination meted out to the teaching community.

The organisations flagged denying teachers their eligible DA despite such allowances being provided to all other categories of government employees, including senior bureaucrats. Besides, the government announced its intention to disburse one more instalment of DA for government employees and pensioners in April in the State Budget.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under such circumstances, the government can no longer prolong releasing the allowance for teachers. They also demanded that DA equivalent to that being provided for government employees be provided for university and college teachers at the earliest.

In what could worsen the plight of the cash-strapped LDF government, the teachers organisations also threatened to organise a joint agitation against the alleged apathy of the government.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.