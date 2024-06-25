GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Left on my own, not expelled’: Kerala CPI(M) leader Manu Thomas clarifies exit from party

Manu Thomas cites ‘exhaustion and dissatisfaction’ with CPI(M)‘s handling of internal matters as reasons for his exit

Published - June 25, 2024 02:52 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau
Manu Thomas has condemned certain party members for “exploiting the CPI(M) for unethical activities” and expressed frustration over the party’s “unwillingness” to address these issues. (image for representation)

| Photo Credit: VIJAYA BHASKAR CH

Manu Thomas, former Kannur district committee member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] and former Kannur district president of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), has announced his departure from the party, asserting that it was his “own decision.” Dismissing rumours of expulsion, Mr. Thomas has cited “exhaustion and dissatisfaction” with the party’s handling of internal matters as reasons for his exit

Speaking to the media on June 25 following his resignation from the CPI(M) Kannur district committee, Mr. Thomas condemned certain party members for “exploiting the CPI(M) for unethical activities” and expressed frustration over the party’s “unwillingness” to address these issues.

On June 24, Mr. Thomas was officially expelled from the CPI(M) district committee for failing to renew his membership. However, he has now asserted that his departure was self-initiated, driven by “the leadership’s unholy ties with criminal elements” and their refusal to rectify internal problems despite repeated complaints.

“I chose to leave because I could not see the party rectifying the issues it faced,” said Mr. Thomas, who had been inactive in political engagements for over a year.

He had previously alleged that some CPI(M) leaders in Kannur were involved with gold smuggling operations. He had named M. Shajar, CPI(M) district committee member and Kerala State Youth Commission chairman, as having ties with Akash Tillankeri, accused in gold smuggling and criminal cases.

Despite these allegations and a subsequent inquiry commission, no action was taken. Despite filing complaints, including one with former CPI(M) State secretary the late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan and later with the current CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan, no action was taken, leading to Mr. Thomas’ estrangement from the party.

Since April 13, 2023, he has not participated in any district committee meetings or other party activities. Repeated attempts by the district leadership to renew his membership were reportedly declined.

Once a prominent figure in the Taliparamba block panchayat, Mr. Thomas had distanced himself from active politics for over a year and a half.

Reacting to Mr. Thomas’s departure, DYFI all-India president A.A. Rahim downplayed its significance, asserting that it does not weaken the organisation’s standing.

Mr. Rahim, a Rajya Sabha member, emphasised that “DYFI remains resilient amidst such developments.”

Kannur / Kerala / Communist Party of India -Marxist

