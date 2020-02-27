Left ideals counter-force to bigotry: Jaleel

KOTTAYAM

27 February 2020 23:16 IST

Minister says it is its diverse character which makes India unique

The country loses its soul when it drops its diverse character, Higher Education Minister K.T. Jaleel has said.

Inaugurating the 36th annual meeting of the Mahatma Gandhi University Employees Association (MGUEA) here on Thursday, the Minister observed that it was the diverse character of India which made the country unique.

“While the entire world is opening up to embrace people irrespective of their caste or creed, the people in our land are fighting each other in the name of religion. It is the leftist ideals that should act as a counter-force to this wave of religious bigotry,” he said.

Contribution

Upholding the contribution of non-teaching employees at the varsities towards the growth of country’s higher education sector, the Minister urged them to initiate action on each file under their consideration in a time-bound manner.

He further credited the LDF government for bringing in a major change with regard to the publication of varsity results.

“The delayed publication of results was a curse that gripped our higher education sector for long. This government, however, has brought about a major turnaround.

Classes to undergraduate courses which hitherto opened in September or October began as early as June 17 this academic year and from the next year, the UG and PG classes are slated to open on June 1 itself,” the Minister said.

Major change

According to him, the higher education sector in Kerala is in for a major change. “All varsities have received adequate number of employees while about 1,000 teaching posts are being created. At the same time, all certificates are becoming online and no student will have to visit the varsity for obtaining his or her certificates,” Dr. Jaleel added.

K. Suresh Kurup, MLA, and office-bearers of the MGUEA including its general secretary VP Majeed and president J. Lekha were present.