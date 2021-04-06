Left front confident of a second term

A wave could fetch between 91 to 100 seats: S. Ramachandran Pillai

CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby on Tuesday said that the Left front should secure a comfortable majority to return to power in Kerala unless there was a massive arrangement between the Congress and the BJP as had happened in Nemom constituency in 2016.

If that were the case, the BJP would reach a double digit figure in return for helping the Congress to reach a position to form the government.

If there was such an arrangement, the electoral figures would betray that. While it would give a short-term gain for the Congress and the UDF, the BJP would be happier, as it knows it could decimate the Congress any time. “For the BJP, defeating the Left is important, as it knows the Left is the galvanising force against the brand of politics practised by the BJP,” he said.

But the plan would still be a non-starter given the fact that even if there were such arrangements between leaders of these fronts, it would be tough to translate them into action in all places.

Another Polit Bureau member S. Ramachandran Pillai said the LDF would doubtless coast to victory with a clear majority. “Our reports suggest that the majority would be comfortable and if there was a wave, it could fetch up anywhere between 91 to 100 seats,” he told The Hindu.

Former CPI(M) State secretary and Polit Bureau member Kodiyeri Balakrishnan earlier in the day told The Hindu that the Left front would get over 100 seats, as the “secular people in minority communities, and they form the vast majority have lost their faith in the Congress and the UDF.”

He contended that the BJP would probably get a vote share of 15 to 17%, but would draw a blank.

He said the CPI(M) would get fresh seats and recapture some of the seats its lost previously.

LDF convenor A. Vijayaraghavan also exuded confidence about a win for the Left front but said nexus between the IUML and the BJP was evident in constituencies like Tirur. “But the LDF will outdo that,” he said.