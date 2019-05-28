Left couldn’t convey temple stance: Ariff

Alappuzha MP-elect A.M. Ariff has said the LDF could not clearly convey its position with regard to the Sabarimala issue to the masses and this must have affected the poll outcome in the State.

Sabarimala

“It wasn’t the Kerala government that approached the Supreme Court seeking women’s entry [to the Sabarimala temple]. The government was simply implementing the court order when it tried to protect the women who wanted to visit the shrine. The LDF government was not any adamant in taking women to the temple and it never urged anyone to visit the temple. No women from the cadres were asked to visit the temple and those who came there had no connection with the Left,” said Mr. Ariff, speaking at a meet-the-press programme organised by Kollam Press Club here on Tuesday.

The sole representative of the Left in the Lok Sabha from the State said unlike the notion of many, it was not possible for any State governments to introduce a law challenging the order of the apex court.

Factors

Observing the electoral debacle in Kerala as something ‘temporary and relative’, he said many factors contributed to it — the strong anti-Modi sentiment topping the list.

“In 1977 when the entire nation voted to oust Indira Gandhi from power, it was a clear sweep for the United Front in Kerala. But that didn’t stop the Left from fighting back,” he said.

Mr. Ariff rubbished the reports that personal attacks on UDF’s Kollam and Alathur candidates had backfired during the elections.

Mr. Ariff added that he was aware of his responsibilities as the only Left MP from Kerala and he would work together with the others for the State.

Issues

“In Alappuzha, a lot of issues need to be addressed. Areas like Karungapally and Alappad that are part of Kollam district will get all deserving attention. Infrastructure development in Karungapally and solving the drinking water crisis in Alappad will be part of my priority list. Also, no illegal mining will be permitted and all these issues will be addressed with the help of the State government,” he said.