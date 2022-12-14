LED bulbs saved energy, but consumers also ended up paying more, CAG finds

December 14, 2022 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Equipping homes with energy-efficient LED bulbs under the Domestic Efficiency Lighting Programme (DELP) helped save electricity and reduce CO2 emissions in Kerala, but the scheme also resulted in consumers paying more than was needed and the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) ‘‘earning undue profit,’‘ the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has found.

ADVERTISEMENT

Errors in calculating the project management consultancy (PMC) fee by the KSEB led to excess levy of ₹38.71 lakh from consumers. KSEBL also collected a demand-side management (DSM) fund contribution of ₹7.77 crore and an extra margin of ₹1.42 crore from consumers although it was not entitled to do so, the CAG noted. Under the MoU for DELP inked with Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), the implementing agency, the KSEB was supposed to levy only a distribution and handling charge of ₹10 per LED bulb.

These findings are part of an audit on the KSEB’s performance before and after the implementation of the central scheme Ujwal DISCOM Assurance Yojana (UDAY). The report was tabled in the Assembly on Wednesday.

‘’The collection of DSM fund contribution and extra margin from consumers was, therefore, improper, and tantamount to earning undue profit from the scheme (DELP),’‘ audit noted. The CAG further noted that the Kerala Government ‘‘did not reply on the above issues.’‘

That said, the scheme also achieved its aims. ‘’Accomplishment of target resulted in saving of 20.03 lakh megaWatt hour of energy and reduction of 16.23 lakh tons of carbon dioxide emission per annum,’‘ the audit report said.

KSEB had inked the MoU with EESL in 2015, planning the distribution of 1.50 crore LED bulbs to 71.53 lakh domestic consumers. The cost of the bulbs was to be recovered from the consumers over two years through electricity bills. The bulbs were to be supplied in full by September 30, 2016, but the MoU with EESL was extended till January 2018. The KSEB paid ₹77.40 crore for 1.41 crore LED bulbs supplied in three lots.

(The DELP scheme was later re-launched as the ‘Unnat Jyoti by Affordable LEDs for All’ (UJALA) scheme.)

However, the CAG found fault with the fixation of the selling price of ₹95 for the first lot of 73.04 lakh LED bulbs, distributed in 2016. KSEB reckoned a PMC fee of ₹1.25 whereas the MoU specified ₹0.72 (1% of the procurement price of ₹72.37 per bulb). This led to the excess levy of ₹38.71 lakh from consumers.