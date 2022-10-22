Lectures, competitions mark second day of Tathva’22

The Hindu Bureau Kozhikode
October 22, 2022 20:23 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A scene from  ‘Robowars’, a battle between robots, at Tathva’22 at NITC on Saturday. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Lectures and competitions were held on the second day of Tathva’22, the annual techno-management fest at the National Institute of Technology, Calicut (NIT-C) on Saturday.

The day began with ‘Robowars’, a battle between robots, which enthralled the audience. Richard Stallman, founder of Free Software Foundation, delivered a lecture on ‘Injustices in the computing world’.

The other lectures dealt with the confluence of education and social media, problem-solving in the real world, sustainable blockchain technology and future, analysing marketing in the age of data-driven technology, and journey of entrepreneurship.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Events such as competitions on aircraft making titled ‘Albatross’, wiring/non-wiring bot making called ‘Accelerobotx’, and hovercraft creation titled ‘Hover Drive’ were also held. The day ended with a music show featuring singer Nakash Aziz, pop duo ‘Zephyrtone’, and band Thaikkudam Bridge.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app