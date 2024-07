Government Polytechnic College, Punalur, is conducting an interview for the post of Physics lecturer (daily wage basis) on July 22. Qualification required is postgraduation/equivalent with 55% marks in relevant subject. Interested candidates can attend with certificates of educational qualification and academic experience at 10 a.m. on July 22. PAN card and Aadhaar card are mandatory. For more details, contact 0475 2910231.