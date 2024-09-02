ADVERTISEMENT

Lecture on ‘National Security Strategy’ held

Published - September 02, 2024 11:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

A thorough understanding of global politics is crucial for any nation when framing its national security strategy, Lieutenant General (Retd) Cherish Mathson, former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South-Western Command, said here on Monday.

A nation’s security strategy is built upon its core national values and interests, including territorial integrity and sovereignty, Lt. Gen. l Mathson said while giving a lecture on ‘National Security Strategy’ at the Capital Centre of the Central University of Kerala. In his lecture, he defined security as “freedom from threat” and described strategy as “the art of choice.” A national security strategy is essentially the art of deploying national resources, including the armed forces, to safeguard a nation’s interests.

He also underscored the importance of having a documented national security strategy.

Suresh Rangarajan, Director, Centre for Defence and Security Studies at the Central University of Kerala inaugurated the special lecture series. Sivakumar M.V., Director, Capital Centre of the Central University also spoke.

