Retired Judge of Madras High Court Justice K. Chandru will speak on ‘Indian Judiciary and Social Inequality’, at first Dakshayani Velayudhan Memorial Lecture organised by the Inter-Disciplinary Centre for Social Justice of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, on Monday.

P Rajeeve, Minister for Law and Industries, will inaugurate the programme on the NUALS campus, Kalamassery.