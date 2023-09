September 21, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Political scientist Gopal Guru delivered the 17th P.K. Rajan Memorial Lecture on the topic ‘Different Faces of Exclusion’ at Kerala University on Thursday.

Prof. Guru also released the 95th edition of Littcrit journal by presenting the first copy to Prof. Meena T. Pillai on the occasion. Littcrit editor P.P. Ajayakumar presided over the programme.