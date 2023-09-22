Lecture on Aditya-L1 mission on Saturday

September 22, 2023 05:40 pm | Updated 05:40 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

A lecture on ‘Exploration of the sun and its effect on heliosphere using Aditya-L1, India’s first space-based observatory class solar mission’ will be held at the Kerala State Science and Technology Museum (KSSTM), PMG, at 10.30 a.m. on Saturday. R. Satheesh Thampi, head of the Planetary Science branch at Space Physics Laboratory at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, will deliver the lecture. The event is organised by the KSSTM and the Thiruvananthapuram chapter of the Breakthrough Science Society. For queries: 9387224226, 9400010810.