ADVERTISEMENT

Lebanese military delegation in Kochi

July 05, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A five-member training delegation from the Lebanese Armed Forces led by Brigadier General Hussein Bazzi is visiting the Southern Naval Command, Kochi, and the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, from July 3.

During the ongoing visit, the delegation interacted with Rear Admiral Upal Kundu, Chief Staff Officer (Training), and held discussions on issues of interoperability and collaboration between the two forces in the field of training.

The delegation called on Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Sea Training.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US