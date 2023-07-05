Lebanese military delegation in Kochi

July 05, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - KOCHI

A five-member training delegation from the Lebanese Armed Forces led by Brigadier General Hussein Bazzi is visiting the Southern Naval Command, Kochi, and the Indian Naval Academy (INA), Ezhimala, from July 3.

During the ongoing visit, the delegation interacted with Rear Admiral Upal Kundu, Chief Staff Officer (Training), and held discussions on issues of interoperability and collaboration between the two forces in the field of training.

The delegation called on Rear Admiral Susheel Menon, Flag Officer Sea Training.