As a few days left for school re-opening, learning materials have been distributed to around 150 eligible students in the Thrissur Corporation and in the adjacent panchayats.

The Child Trust, a Thrissur-based organisation working among children for developing their educational and socio-cultural skills, distributed the materials with the support of T.D. Jose Foundation.

Thrissur MLA P. Balachandran inaugurated the distribution at a function held at Kerala Sahitya Akademi.

