Learning German made easy for Keralites 

September 22, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - Thrissur

Germany has long been a preferred destination for Keralites pursuing higher education and career opportunities abroad. There are many institutions here offering German language courses. However, all these courses are conducted in English as there are no dedicated curricula and textbooks for learning German directly from Malayalam.

The Hermann Gundert Cultural Center, an NGO dedicated to fostering cultural exchange between German and Malayali communities, has launched a curriculum and a textbook that enable individuals to learn German directly from Malayalam, without the need for English as an intermediary.

“The language barrier has been a challenge, especially for individuals who are not proficient in English,” says Raju Raphael, Director of the Hermann Gundert Cultural Centre, Thrissur. This may be the first-ever German language programme developed for a regional Indian language, he says.

The centre has developed a learning methodology and a comprehensive curriculum for learning German in Malayalam. This curriculum is complemented by the publication of German for Malayalis, published in collaboration with Ivory Books, Thrissur. “This marks the first book in a series, as we plan to publish approximately 10 books as part of this curriculum,” Mr. Raphael says.

According to 2020 statistics, there are 25,000 Malayalis living in Germany as permanent residents, with an additional 20,000 Malayali students pursuing various courses at German universities. Those completing a master’s course from a German university are granted an 18-month post-study stay option, even without a work permit. However, obtaining permanent employment during this period requires passing a proficiency examination in the German language. The curriculum and the book by the Hermann Gundert Cultural Centre are specifically designed to assist Malayalis seeking work permits in Germany, says Mr. Raphael.

The German learning programme for Malayalis was prepared by Jos Punnamparambil, a journalist and writer with 57 years of residence in Germany, along with his associate Jos Kattoor.

Mr. Punnamparambil is the former editor of Meine Welt (My World), a German magazine among non-European diaspora. The editor of German for Malayalis is Mangad Rathnakaran, a senior journalist and writer.

“This book is not limited to students and jobseekers; it also serves as an invaluable guide for elderly parents travelling to Germany. We consider this German learning programme in Malayalam a unique opportunity to provide comprehensive insight into Germany’s land, history, people, culture, and language,” says Praveen Vaishakhan, CEO of Ivory Books.