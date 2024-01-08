Learning about wetlands at Punchakkari

January 08, 2024 12:01 am | Updated 12:01 am IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Climatehood, the Thiruvananthapuram-based youth fraternity, organised wetland schooling at picturesque Punchakkari, near the Vellayani freshwater lake, on Sunday.

Over 100 students from All Saints’ College, Shanghumughom, participated in diverse activities as part of their National Service Scheme (NSS) camp.

The students, under the supervision of birdwatcher Aswin Raj, engaged in an immersive bird-watching session. A bird bingo game increased their enthusiasm for identifying birds. Group activities helped to refine observation techniques.

Yoga sessions led by Rahul Radhakrishnan helped the participants become one with nature.

A hands-on paddy field experience helped them understand the relationship between wetland ecosystems and sustainable agriculture. The students engaged in cleaning, sowing seeds, and harvesting, underscoring the importance of responsible agricultural practices.

Discussions among participants advocated integration of environmental consciousness into daily life and the impact of small, sustainable actions.

The event was supported by the local community in a partnership of over three years.

Climatehood’s continued intervention in the area will serve to improve trust within the community and pave the way for conservation initiatives across Vellayani, a statement from Climatehood said.

