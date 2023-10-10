ADVERTISEMENT

Learn from lapses in Karuvannur bank, says former Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac

October 10, 2023 11:30 am | Updated 11:31 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Former Finance Minister T.M. Thomas Isaac said here on Monday that lessons had to be learnt from the scams in the Karuvannur Co-operative Bank and other banking institutions.

“The audit process should be strengthened. Political parties must oversee the functioning of these institutions. They are accountable to the public,” he said.

Mr. Isaac said the lapses would help the government take corrective steps in the cooperative sector. The government must also act against those responsible for the irregularities. This is an opportunity to correct mistakes, and the government will do it, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US