Leaking roof: SHRC directs Collector to submit report

September 07, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has directed that a complaint about five families living in a single-room structure with a leaking roof at G.G. Colony in Panathura, Kovalam, be looked into.

Commission acting chairperson and judicial member K. Baijunath directed the District Collector to examine the complaint and submit a report within 15 days.

Originally a 16-room double-storey structure constructed 35 years ago by G. Velayudhan, owner of G.G. Hospital in the city, it has been in a dilapidated condition. With the roof coming down, 11 families had shifted out. The remaining indigent families have been the ones living there now. The residents who are yet to receive ownership had informed the Fisheries authorities of their plight but in vain.

The matter will be considered at a sitting of the SHRC at its headquarters at the end of the month. The commission was taking suo motu action on the basis of a newspaper report.