Leaked telephone conversation between SP, ruling front MLA puts govt. in a spot

Purported internal resentment and discontent in the police, chiefly in the IPS hierarchy and also among the rank and file, appeared to come to the fore with a clandestinely recorded telephone “conversation” between Left Democratic Front (LDF) Independent legislator P.V. Anvwar and District Police Chief Pathanamthitta Sujith Das surfacing on the public domain to the chagrin of the State government.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has reportedly sought a report on the professed exchange in which Mr. Das allegedly disparages Additional Director General of Police, Law and Order, M.R. Ajith Kumar. Mr Das is yet to deny the conversation, which arguably cast the State police in a poor light.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan said the government should hide its head in shame. The exchange between Mr. Anwar and Mr. Das validated the Opposition’s accusation that a corrupt coterie controlled the police.

In the telephone conversation, Mr. Das accuses Mr. Kumar of being a stooge of Mr. Vijayan’s political secretary P. Sasi. He insinuated that the ranking officer indulged in barefaced nepotism to help his relatives in business.

In the exchange, Mr. Das requests Mr. Anwar to withdraw the “illegal tree felling” complaint he had raised against the officer. Mr. Das also promises his fealty in return and points out that he has 25 years of service and could even become the State Police Chief.

Last week, Mr. Anwar had complained that Mr. Kumar maintained a stranglehold over the Malappuram police via District Police Chief P. Sasidharan.

In a rare attack from a ruling front legislator, Mr. Anwar publicly accused Mr. Sasidharan of “holding an umbrella for fascist forces” by stoking public resentment against the LDF government.

On Saturday, Mr. Anwar found an ally in another LDF Independent legislator K.T. Jaleel, who accused IPS officers of leading an enriched ivory tower existence far removed from the travails of commoners. The Kerala Police Officer’s Association backed Mr. Anwar’s statement that a toxic and tyrannical atmosphere prevailed in the Police department under the current disposition.

Mr. Kumar, who had earned praise from the government for spearheading the search and rescue operations in landslides-hit Wayanad, has reportedly complained to the State Police Chief.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan said the party did not believe the police were above political criticism. He said Mr. Anwar’s accusations warranted examination.