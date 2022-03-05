League will soon join LDF, says Surendran

BJP State president K. Surendran has said that moves are afoot to bring the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) into the LDF.

Inaugurating a dharna staged by the BJP here in protest against the alleged denial of justice to a victim of sexual assault at Kavanur, Mr. Surendran said the CPI(M) had already begun move to dump K.T. Jaleel and woo IUML national general secretary P.K. Kunhalikutty.

“Moves are afoot to bring the IUML into the LDF. The CPI(M) has settled almost all cases involving IUML leaders, including the AR Nagar Cooperative Bank case, Chandrika newspaper case, and the Palarivattom overbridge corruption case. K.T. Jaleel will soon be dumped,” said Mr. Surendran.

He said that the government was protecting the interests of the IUML. “When the CPI(M) State meet was over, everyone understood who the party was trying to promote to its leadership,” he observed.

The BJP leader said the IUML was a first-class commercial party, and that it could not survive without being in power more than five years.

He criticised the IUML for supporting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kerala and joining All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh. He said the IUML had polled its votes for the LDF in constituencies where the League had no candidates in the last Assembly elections.

BJP district president Ravi Thelath was present.