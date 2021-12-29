League vying with SDPI for communal space: Pinarayi

21-point action plan formulated to strengthen CPI(M) in Malappuram

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan continued his tirade against the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Jamat-e-Islami on Wednesday.

Inaugurating the valedictory session of the CPI(M) district conference at Tirur, Mr. Vijayan said that the IUML was displaying contempt towards secular people and was disparaging

scholars.

He described the Jamat-e-Islami as an organisation with a false façade. “The government will not go for any compromise with communalist forces,” he said. According to him, the IUML was vying

with the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for an upper hand in being communal.

The Chief Minister said that the Congress was emaciating day by day, and that it could never be an alternative to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). “The Congress is a party with the same policies of the

BJP,” he said.

Mr. Vijayan said that the decision to leave Waqaf Board appointments to the Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC) was taken by the Waqaf Board. He said it was at the behest of the Waqaf Board

that the decision was passed in the Assembly with the support of the IUML.

He said that none would have to regret the proposed Silver Line. The government will address all inconveniences, he said.

E.N. Mohandas was re-elected district secretary of the party for a second term.

The CPI(M) district meet gave shape to a 21-point action plan to reinvigorate the party in Malappuram district. Mr. Mohandas said that the action plan would be implemented in a time-bound

manner. The plan was meant to strengthen the party’s base in Malappuram, where the IUML calls the shots.

The CPI(M) will launch a campaign against the nexus between the BJP and the United Democratic Front (UDF). A people’s campaign will be launched to resist the attempts to torpedo the district’s development.

A debate will be organised in the district on January 16 to address the people’s doubts about K-Rail. Three Ministers, officials, experts and academicians will attend the debate, Mr. Mohandas said.