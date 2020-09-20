League MPs object to de-listing of martyrs

Four MPs of the Indian Union Muslim League have written to the Prime Minister against the deletion of Malabar Rebellion leaders Ali Musliar and Variamkunnath Kunhamad Haji, the participants of Punnapra Vayalar uprising, the victims of Wagon Tragedy, and other popular freedom fighters from the Dictionary of Martyrs of India’s Freedom Struggle.
The MPs, P.K. Kunhalikutty, E.T. Mohammed Basheer, P.V. Abdul Wahab, and K. Navas Kani, said the deletion of names amounted to discrediting the contributions of the freedom fighters, which was unacceptable. Kunhamad Haji had played a crucial role in the Malabar Rebellion against the British and was shot dead in 1921, they said.
The MPs wanted the Prime Minister to intervene in the issue to prevent any attempt to disturb communal harmony and peaceful coexistence in the country. They also appealed to him to withdraw the decision to de-list the names.
