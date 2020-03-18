Leading sportspersons join ‘Break the Chain’ campaign

Sportspersons too have joined in the ‘Break the Chain’ campaign launched by the State government to promote personal hygiene in view of the spread of COVID-19.
Those who joined the campaign in association with the Sports department include footballers I.M.Vijayan, Jo Paul Ancheri, Bineesh Kiran and Asif Zaheer, hockey player P.R. Sreejesh, badminton player V. Diju, volleyball player Tom Joseph, boxer K.C. Lekha, young athlete Ancy Sojan and Mister Universe Chitharesh Natarajan.
All of the sporting stars who are part of the campaign recorded videos promoting hand washing and personal hygiene and spread them through their social media pages.
They spoke on the need to use hand sanitisers and follow hygienic practices in public places too.
The campaign has been receiving a positive response from the public, with a lot of actors and celebrities too joining to promote it.
