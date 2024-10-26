Leading minds explore global relevance of Indian thought at IIM-K’s London conclave

The Indian Institute of Management - Kozhikode (IIM-K) hosted several hundred business and academic delegates in London for their first-ever international conclave on ‘Globalising Indian Thought’ held on Thursday (October 24) and Friday (October 25).

A press release said that Senate House, the University of London, witnessed two days of insightful deliberations with leading minds like - Lord Meghnad Desai (Member of the House of Lords and Emeritus Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics), Baroness Sandy Verma (Member of the House of Lords), Kanishka Narayan (Member of the House of Commons), Farokh Engineer (former India Cricketer), Angus Fraser (former England Cricketer).

The conclave explored India’s soft power outreach, with discussions exploring ancient Indian wisdom and its relevance in today’s globalised world. Nidhi Choudhary, First Secretary (Education, Health) at the High Commission of India in London was also present for the inaugural function.

IIM-K Director, Prof. Debashis Chatterjee, said that “Our first visit to London was a resounding success. We were able to broaden our engagement with new global stakeholders and deepen our relationship with alumni. This conclave gave us an opportunity to reflect on the value and vibrancy of India’s soft power, which is just not a concept but a strategic advantage.”

Lord Desai shared his decades of insight, enlightening the audience on a ‘transforming’ India. Citing cricket, he highlighted the Indian Premier League as one of India’s most ‘innovative’ contributions that made the country a global economic epicentre for the game.

Baroness Verma, who presided over the valedictory function of the event, passionately advocated for empowering women leaders to create a conflict-free world amid present challenges.

In his keynote address, Charles Goodhart, Professor Emeritus at the London School of Economics, said that while falling nominal and real interest rates had separated fiscal and monetary policies, the transition to inflation targeting could become challenging once interest rates rose after a brief period of market optimism with easing monetary policies.

A special panel discussion on ‘Monetary Policy at Crossroads – ‘Managing Growth-Inflation Trade-off’ – featured Prof. David Aikman, Director, Qatar Centre for Global Banking & Finance, King’s College London, Prof. Stephen Millard, Deputy Director, National Institute of Economics and Social Research (NIESR), Sonal Patel, Senior Financial Sector Expert, International Monetary fund.

Other speakers included Prof. Tirthankar Roy, (Professor of Economic History at the London School of Economics), Prof. Pawan Budhwar (Associate Vice Chancellor Aston University), Director of the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies, Shaunaka Rishi Das, Prof. Kamran Razmdoost (Dean, ESCP Business School London), Prof. Kirstie Simpson (Dean, University of Chester Business School), Prof. Catherine Robinson (Dean, School of Business and law, University of Brighton), and Swami Sarvasthananda, minister-in-charge, Ramakrishna Vedanta Centre.