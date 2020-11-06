Leading fronts gear up for local body polls in Kannur

KANNUR

06 November 2020 01:37 IST

UDF optimistic of comeback with hope driven by charges that marred govt.’s image

In the run-up to the local body polls in Kannur, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) has kick-started its campaign to strengthen its vote share, mostly by raising political issues and development work carried out by the government through various schemes and policies.

The United Democratic Front (UDF), on the other hand, is optimistic of a comeback, with a hope driven by allegations and scams that marred the image of the LDF government in recent months.

Amid the pandemic, the LDF is ahead of others, as it has announced seat-sharing in blocks and the district panchayat. While the CPI(M) will be contesting in 15 seats in the district panchayat, the CPI will contest in three seats. The Kerala Congress (M), Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Indian National League (INL), Janata Dal (S) [JD(S)], and the Congress (S) will contest in one seat each.

However, the Congress-led UDF is yet to cut a deal thanks to differences of opinion among its allies.

The early preparation for the election has given the LDF an edge to start campaigns in grams panchayats, municipalities and the corporation, where it has an upper hand.

LDF chairman M.V. Jayarajan told The Hindu that the front was hopeful of strengthening its base in the hilly regions, with the Kerala Congress(M) and the LJD joining hands with it.

He said the entry of the two parties had strengthened the front, and that it would send a clear message to the people that the LDF was the only force that can fight back communal and fascist forces.

Mr. Jayarajan said that the local bodies governed by the LDF had won national and international recognition for development work.

Despite the pandemic, the government has carried out several development projects. However, there are efforts to depict the government in bad light. The LDF will reach out to the people through all means, including social media. The campaign has started, and over 300 people have been engaged in each ward to reach out to people, he said and added that more people would join later.

Besides, family meetings and door-to-door campaigns will be conducted in view of the pandemic spread, he said.

Meanwhile, the UDF camp, which is yet to announce division of seats, is planning a strong campaign highlighting corruption and poor governance by the LDF government.

District Congress Committee president Satheeshan Pacheni said seat-sharing would be completed soon. There will not be many changes as far seats are concerned, he added.

Workers will hold house-to-house campaigns and small meetings to reach out to people. Similarly, the huge network of Congress workers will extensively be in touch with people through social media, which will be effectively utilised, he informed.