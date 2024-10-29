Leadership void at DUK and KTU: Administrative challenges persist amid Vice-Chancellor vacancies

Digital University Kerala (DUK) and APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU) stared at an administrative impasse following the departure of Vice-Chancellor Saji Gopinath, whose tenure ended on October 27.

Two days after his exit, the Raj Bhavan has yet to appoint interim V-Cs, creating a vacuum in leadership and halting essential administrative operations.

As a result, several applications, particularly for degree certificates, are in limbo. At KTU, nearly 3000 degree certificates await the V-C’s signature. These include two applications for certificates on express mode and 80 on fast-track mode, requiring the university to issue the documents within two and five days respectively. Such options are usually availed by graduates seeking the certificates for employment and migration purposes.

Without an officiating V-C, decision-making has also been stalled. Typically, the V-C handles an average of 55 files daily, but the ongoing delays are impacting various activities. Citing one such example, official sources say the KTU sports contingent’s preparations for the National University Games have been jeopardised due to delays in sanctioning travel expenses.

The deadlock existed despite the State government submitting panels of senior professors to officiate as V-Cs in both universities. Former KTU V-C M.S. Rajasree has been recommended for DUK, while a panel comprising Dr. Gopinath, Director of Technical Education Shalij P.R. and KTU Syndicate member Vinodkumar Jacob has been proposed for the top job at KTU.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, however, indicated legal hurdles in the appointment process while interacting with media persons a day ago. Referring to the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, he noted the law mandates the appointment of either an existing V-C or the Secretary of the Higher Education Department. Dr. Gopinath has apparently conveyed his inability to continue in the position.

The Governor also highlighted the Supreme Court ruling discouraging government interference (while quashing the reappointment of Gopinath Ravindran as V-C of the Kannur University). This has led the Raj Bhavan to decline the government’s recommendations for now.