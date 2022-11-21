Leaders with CM ambitions behind ban on Tharoor event, says Muraleedharan

November 21, 2022 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even as Shashi Tharoor, Congress MP for Thiruvananthapuram, continued his Malabar tour on Monday, his Parliament colleague K. Muraleedharan has accused some party leaders with “chief ministerial ambitions” of invoking an undeclared ban on events attended by the former.

Mr. Muraleedharan told the media here on Monday that though he was aware of who all were behind the move, he would not divulge their names. “It is not appropriate to name them as the issue is our party’s internal one,” he said.

The Kozhikode district leadership of the Youth Congress had backtracked from an event attended by Mr. Tharoor in Kozhikode on Sunday. Asked if there had been any conspiracy behind that, Mr. Muraleedharan said there had been discussions at many levels, more so in a sinister way.

The Congress leader pointed out that Mr. Tharoor’s Malabar tour should not be termed a factional episode as party leaders were officially informed about it. “His fight is against the Sangh Parivar. Even the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president has endorsed it,” said Mr. Muraleedharan.

Meanwhile, Mr. Tharoor visited the family members of late writer T.P. Rajeevan at Kottur in Kozhikode on Monday. He unveiled a statue of writer T. Padmanabhan at Malayala Kalagramam, Mahe. In the evening, apart from attending a lecture organised by the Calicut Bar Association, he interacted with members of the Indian Medical Association as well.

On Tuesday, Mr. Tharoor is supposed to meet Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal, State president of the Indian Union Muslim League, at his residence at Panakkad, Malappuram. He will interact with the students of Providence Women’s College, Kozhikode, in the afternoon. In the evening, he will deliver a lecture organised by the Mathrubhumi newspaper and later visit Sunni leader Kanthapuram A.P. Aboobacker Musliyar.