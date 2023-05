May 24, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST

Prominent persons from different walks of society complimented Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on his 78th birthday.

They included the President of India Droupadi Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin and former Leader of the Opposition and senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.