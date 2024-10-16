Leaders visit Naveen Babu’s house, parties call for probe into his death

A number of political leaders, including Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan and Health Minister Veena George, visited the house of Kannur Deputy Collector Naveen Babu on Wednesday, following his death in a suspected case of suicide.

Among those paying their respects were Ports Minister Kadannappally Ramachandran, CPI(M) Kannur district secretary M.V. Jayarajan, CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary K.P. Udayabhanu, KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, and Pathanamthitta MP Anto Antony.

Expressing sorrow, Mr. Satheesan described Naveen Babu as a man of integrity. “Although he was a CPI(M) supporter and a member of the Left union, even members of our union vouched for his honesty. I immediately consulted our NGO Association and the Gazetted Officers’ Union, and everyone affirmed that Naveen Babu was a sincere officer,” Mr. Satheesan said.

‘Divisions in party’

He went on to criticise the CPI(M), pointing out divisions within the party regarding the issue. “While the Pathanamthitta unit of the CPI(M) supports Naveen Babu, the Kannur unit claims it is a fight against corruption. Instead of thoroughly investigating the real cause of his death, the party seems more focussed on protecting those responsible,” he added.

Ms. George, who had known Naveen personally, said she was shaken by the news. “Naveen was always honest and never involved in corruption. He served the public admirably, especially during the 2018 floods and the COVID-19 crisis,’‘ she said, emphasising his commitment.

Naveen Babu’s mortal remains were brought to the district on Wednesday afternoon. A public viewing has been scheduled at the District Collectorate at 10 a.m. on Thursday, with cremation to follow at his residence.

Various political parties, including the district CPI(M), have called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death. Mr. Udayabhanu criticised P.P. Divya, the president of the Kannur district panchayat, whose allegations are said to have contributed to the tragedy. Several employee unions within the Revenue department have also launched protests demanding justice in the case.

