The child leaders selected for this year’s Children’s Day celebrations on November 14 include school leaders, dubbing artistes, youngsters who host YouTube channels, a budding karate champion, and prizewinners in art and literary competitions.

The Kerala State Council for Child Welfare announced the names on Monday. The ‘leaders’ were elected on the basis of elocution contests held for lower primary and upper primary students, council general secretary Shijukhan J.S. said. This year, the public meeting would be held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nanma S., a Class 4 student of Holy Angels School, Vanchiyoor, has been elected the children’s Prime Minister for this year’s celebrations on November 14. Nanma has a YouTube channel ‘Nanma’s World of Books’ on which she shares her reading experiences. Adarsh C.M., Class 7 student of St Thomas School, Mukkolakkal, is the children’s President. He is also a student at the Thambu theatre academy.

Uma S., chosen the Speaker, is a Class 5 student of the Government Girls HSS, Cotton Hill. She has won prizes for clay modelling and drawing. She had lent her voice for main characters in the children’s cartoon series ‘Kathu’, ‘Banu’ and ‘Bablu’. She also started a YouTube channel ‘Umakutty’ during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Nainika Anil, a Class 4 student of Vimala Hridaya LP School, Parassala, will welcome the gathering at the online function. Sreelakshmi C., a Class 4 student of Holy Angels School will deliver the vote of thanks.

Nanma will inaugurate the online meeting on November 14. Adarsh will preside and Uma will deliver the keynote address. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will deliver the Children’s Day message. The Children’s Day stamp will be released on the occasion.