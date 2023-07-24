Leaders pay tributes to Oommen Chandy

July 24, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Political, socio-cultural, and religious leaders cutting across affiliations paid rich tributes to former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy at a condolence meeting organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) here on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan remembered the late Congress leader as one who demonstrated his mettle as an able administrator by handling crucial portfolios in various governments before serving as the Chief Minister in two terms. He had also proved his organisational and leadership skills by ensuring utmost importance in strengthening the Congress party. His ability made him the undisputed leader of the United Democratic Front (UDF), he said.

Taking potshots at the Left Democratic Front (LDF), KPCC president K. Sudhakaran, who presided over the meeting, said no other leader had been hounded by their political opponents as Mr. Chandy. He also delved into the attack on the former Chief Minister by LDF activists who pelted stones at his vehicle in Kannur during the massive protests over the solar scam that rocked the State.

“Although the truths about him were known all the while, it is gratifying that the clouds of falsehoods are receding. Notwithstanding such great odds, Oommen Chandy chose to face hate propagandists with love and forgiveness,” he said.

Highlighting the landmark policy decisions that Mr. Chandy had taken to bring succour to large sections of citizens, Mr. Sudhakaran made a veiled attack on the LDF government for its alleged neglect of the cochlear implantation programme introduced by the late leader.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan recounted Mr. Chandy’s decision to provide medicines life-long to haemophilia patients free-of-cost on the basis of a demand raised by him and fellow legislator Anwar Sadath. Besides, his decisions to launch Karunya pharmacies and scholarships are testimony of his commitment towards the common populace.

United Democratic Front (UDF) convener M.M. Hassan presented a condolence resolution moved by the KPCC. Former Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala, IUML leader P.K. Kunhalikutty, CPI(M) leader Thomas Isaac, CPI leader Pannian Ravindran, BJP leader P.K. Krishnadas, filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Thiruvananthapuram Archbishop (Latin rite) Thomas J. Netto, Sivagiri Sree Narayana Dharma Sangham Trust general secretary Swami Subhangananda, and Palayam Imam V.P. Suhaib Moulavi, were among those who spoke on the occasion.