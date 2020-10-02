Kerala

Leaders condemn ‘assault’ on Rahul

Registering dissent: Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran lead a march in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday in protest against the arrest of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi in Uttar Pradesh.   | Photo Credit: S MAHINSHA

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday condemned the “police assault” on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, in UP.

Mr. Vijayan said the police had maltreated Mr. Gandhi when he insisted that he be allowed to visit the family of the victim of gang rape and murder at Hathras. He said Mr. Gandhi was well within his rights as a citizen to visit the family. However, the UP police had violated his fundamental right and shoved him. Mr. Vijayan condemned the incident as an assault on democratic rights.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president Mullappally Ramachandran, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy joined the chorus of protests against the mistreatment of Mr. Gandhi by the UP police. United Democratic Front leaders also weighed in against the BJP government in UP.

