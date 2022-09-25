Leaders, and politicians remember Aryadan

Aryadan Mohammed. File. | Photo Credit: Thulasi Kakkat

Prominent leaders and politicians from both sides of the aisle fondly remembered veteran Congress leader and former Minister Aryadan Muhammad, who died on September 25.

Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan said: "Heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Sri Aryadan Muhammed, former minister and eight-time MLA(Nilambur). Knowledge of society's pulse and service with a progressive and secular approach endeared him to all. May his soul RIP".

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan described Aryadan as a politician who fiercely upheld secular values. Mr. Vijayan said the late leader was a powerful orator and distinguished parliamentarian. Aryadan briefly aligned with the Left Democratic Front and later became one of its sharpest critics.

Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan said Aryadan was the foremost troubleshooter for Congress for seven decades. They were a few crises he could not solve.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muralidharan, said Aryadan left an indelible mark in Kerala politics. The late Congress veteran strongly propounded secular values.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described Aryadan as a veteran who rose in the party's ranks to the top echelons of the organisation without ever losing touch with the grassroots. "He was an elder brother and mentor.", Mr. Gandhi said.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president, K. Sudhakaran, said Aryadan was known for his forthright political views, administrative skills and powerful oratory. He had helped build the Congress party in Kerala.

Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran said Aryadan cherished Indian values. He termed Aryadan as an ace administrator and popular politician.