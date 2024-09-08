GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan demands probe into water supply disruption in Thiruvananthapuram city

Published - September 08, 2024 10:48 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has sought a probe into the alleged lapses on the part of officials that left several Thiruvananthapuram Corporation wards without water supply for four days.

Mr. Satheesan accused the State government of criminal negligence in allowing work at a single site to disrupt water supply to large areas of the capital city.

“Forty-five wards have gone without water for four days. The (Water Resources) Minister’s promise that pumping will restart by 4 p.m. on Sunday also was not kept,” Mr. Satheesan said.

The tanker water supply was not adequate to meet the water requirements of the public. The situation is such that city residents have to take refuge elsewhere, he alleged. “How can work at one site affect water supply to the city as a whole? Severe lapses have occurred at the official level. It should be seriously investigated,” he said.

He also demanded that the government and the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation make urgent intervention to get the supply restored.

Published - September 08, 2024 10:48 pm IST

